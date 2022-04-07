BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday launched a fresh salvo at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing the latter of misusing the state’s money for campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party.

Sirsa accused the comedian-turned-politician of committing the same crime for which he had earlier reprimanded former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Claiming that CM Mann had misused the state’s funds for personnel use, Sirsa alleged that using debt-ridden Punjab’s funds, CM Mann had travelled to Himachal Pradesh along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for Aam Aadmi Party.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BJP leader pointed out that before becoming the Chief Minister, Mann used to condemn Charanjit Singh Channi for using the state’s helicopter.

"Till yesterday Bhagwant Mann used to say that CM Charanjit Singh Channi does not get off the helicopter and roams everywhere using the Punjab government's money, and today, the same Bhagwant Mann is misusing Punjab's money by using a helicopter of debt-ridden Punjab to campaign with Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal Pradesh,” Sirsa’s tweet in Hindi read.

कल तक @BhagwantMann कहा करते थे कि CM चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी हेलीकॉप्टर से नहीं उतरते और हर जगह पंजाब सरकार के पैसे पर घूम रहे है



और आज वही भगवंत मान क़र्ज़ में डूबे पंजाब के हेलिकॉप्टर पर @ArvindKejriwal के साथ हिमाचल में पार्टी प्रचार के लिये पंजाब के पैसे का दुरुपयोग कर रहे है pic.twitter.com/KaUGUoNakl — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 7, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Sirsa had previously lamented the Aam Aadmi Party administration for the ‘depleting law and order situation’ in the state. BJP took potshots at AAP after a Kabaddi player was murdered in Patiala’s Don Kalan village in broad daylight a few days ago.

Notably, Sirsa's jibes against Bhagwant Mann come after the Punjab Chief Minister, along with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, kick-started campaigning in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh with a ‘Tiranga Yatra Rally.’ The Delhi CM, accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, held the roadshow and gave the clarion call for eradicating corruption from the hilly state. During the rally, Kejriwal claimed that the AAP government had removed corruption from Punjab completely within 20 days of power.

With eyes set on polls slated later this year, AAP has braced itself to establish the party’s base in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Previously, Punjab CM had accompanied AAP national convenor for campaigning in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. After making solid gains in Punjab by recording a landslide victory in the elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is determined to expand its horizons in other states.



