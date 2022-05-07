BJP's Sirsa Alleges DSP KS Sandhu Who Arrested Bagga Has Connections With Drug Peddlers

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday alleged that DSP KS Sandhu who came to arrest Bagga has connections with drug peddlers. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Sirsa stated that has connections with Sarbjit Singh who is a big drug peddler.

BJP leader told Republic, "KS Sandhu's actual name is Kuljinder Singh. He changed his name and came to Delhi. Kuljinder Singh is a criminal who supported drug peddlers".

"There is leaked audio between DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay and drug lord Sarabjit Singh", he added.

Attacking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Sirsa stated, "By sending the ill-famed DSP to Bagga's House Home, Kejriwal has made everything clear about his connections".

"Kuljinder Singh talks about bringing RDX and defames our Sikh children. Why is Kejriwal supporting Kuljinder Singh?", he further said.

Sirsa demanded Kejriwal to answer about all the exposure. He alleged that AAP wants to make Punjab like 1980s.

Bagga released

In a key development, the hearing of a petition filed by the Punjab government regarding the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in the Punjab & Haryana High Court has been adjourned to Tuesday, May 10. The BJP leader was produced at a Metropolitan Magistrate’s Gurgaon residence on Friday night and was released and allowed to head home.

After the Punjab Police team took Bagga away in the morning, his father filed a complaint at the Janakpuri police station alleging the BJP leader had been abducted. The Delhi Police had filed an FIR and its inspector Antariksh approached the Dwarka court for a search warrant.

Pritpal Singh Bagga, the father of arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, alleged that Punjab Police personnel barged into his Delhi home in the early hours of Friday and dragged his son away without providing a proper reason. However, Punjab Police said they had sent a notice to Bagga five times to join the investigation but he refused to respond.

(Image: PTI)