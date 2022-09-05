BJP's Sirsa To File Complaint Against Zubair Over Arshdeep's 'Khalistan' Trolling

As young Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh got viciously trolled for dropping a catch in the India-Pakistan match that took place in Dubai on Sunday, Alt News Co-founder and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair, who was recently in jail, shared a number of screenshots on Twitter of users who called Arshdeep 'Khalistani'.

Following this, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa countered Zubair's tweet and shared another image, highlighting similar tweets from Twitter handles of Pakistanis. The BJP leader shared another screenshot of Pakistani newsportal Dunya News' Twitter handle that took inputs from Zubair's tweet. Sirsa then accused the Alt News Co-founder of a 'planned conspiracy to create communal disharmony' and working with Pakistani agencies to set a 'Khalistani' narrative, further informing that he would file a police complaint against the latter.

Sirsa tweeted:

We are going to file a police complaint agnst @zoo_bear who worked in tandem with Pak agencies to set “Khalistani” narrative against #ArshdeepSingh in India. Zubair cleverly took screenshots with the search word “Khalistani” even when some of tweets in these SS are from Pakistan pic.twitter.com/6Y9plwH8Yv — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 5, 2022

His screenshots were used by Pak handles to defame India and fuel hate campaign against Sikhs in India. This is a planned conspiracy to create communal disharmony in our nation. We demand an enquiry into who supported Zubair in creating this “Khalistani” agenda@ANI @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/DeXoOHrIqK — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 5, 2022

Sirsa Exposes Pakistan’s Nefarious Propaganda

Earlier in the day, Sirsa shared screenshots of some troll accounts, and urged the Centre to take strict action against this propaganda allegedly started by Pakistani agencies. He said, "I wholeheartedly condemn Pakistan’s anti-Sikh narrative & deliberate targeting of Arshdeep Singh to portray him as the reason of India's loss. The media channels, journalists and influencer accounts of Pak are hitting at Arshdeep in context of Khalistan."

Sirsa added, "A flurry of tweets from Pak troll accounts using Khalistan or Khalistani narrative show how their IT cells are trying to build an agenda against Sikhs in India. Pak Govt is trying to isolate Sikhs in India. Govt of India must take sharp action against this propaganda by Pak agencies!"

Image: Facebook, PTI