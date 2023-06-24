BJP leader and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani lashed out at the opposition after the grand meet of various opposition parties concluded in Patna. The Union Minister while addressing a news conference termed the opposition’s alliance as “Selfish Alliance” and said that this alliance wants to “deprive India of economic development.”

Briefing the media, she said, “Political parties which never saw eye to eye came together today- this selfish alliance wants to deprive India of economic development.”

Reminding the opposition parties of their earlier faultlines, Irani said, “Mamata Banerjee once described the incapacities of Lalu Yadav as a minister. She also said that if Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the opposition, then it is certain that Narendra Modi will yet again be elected as PM.”

#BREAKING | Union Minister Smriti Irani holds news briefing on opposition meet, hits out at opposition leaders and calls, Mahagathbandhan 'selfish.'#SmritiIrani #OppositionMeet #Patna pic.twitter.com/Olj4QpcvAE — Republic (@republic) June 23, 2023

Smriti Irani who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Minority Affairs attacked the Congress party Supremo Sonia Gandhi by saying that the veteran Congress leader has to open up on PDP Chief Mehbooba joining the opposition unity meet.

Talking on AAP’s rift with Congress over Delhi Ordinance, the Union Minister said, “Aam Aadmi Party's political blackmailing of the alliance at the very beginning of the alliance is an indication of what political untoward incident is going to happen with this unholy alliance.”

When asked by a reporter on Mehbooba Mufti raising the Article 370 issue, Smriti Irani said, “As far as Mehbooba Mufti ji is concerned, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi will have to clarify whether today Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and her family want the partition of India again?”

Fissures in opposition

Opposition leaders began discussions in Patna on Friday to lay out a strategy for forming an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav organised the meeting.

The meeting was viewed as a beginning point for opposition parties to unite against the Narendra Modi-led BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, Bhagwant Mann, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra, and Sharad Pawar of the NCP are among the leaders present at the first high-level Opposition meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had reportedly threatened to leave the meeting if the Congress does not commit to opposing the Centre's law on the handling of administrative services in Delhi, exposing rifts in the opposition ranks a day before the important discussions.