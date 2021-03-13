BJP's Smriti Irani Slams 'Most Corrupt' Congress At Jorhat Rally Ahead Of Assam Polls

Ahead of Assam polls, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani kickstarted the saffron party's campaign. Smriti Irani is campaigning in Assam's Jorhat on Saturday. Addressing a rally, Smriti Irani thanked the people of Assam and recalled BJP's victory in the 2014 general elections. Hitting out at the grand old party, the Union Minister said that the previous Congress-led government did not send any money to Assam. She added that Prime Minister Modi-led government at the Centre sent 17,000 crore rupees to Assam.

Smriti Irani slams Congress and Mahagathbandhan allies

Hitting out at the Congress party and its allies, Smriti Irani said that no other party is as corrupt as the Congress. Further hitting out at the grand alliance for Assam polls, Irani said that they want to attack the culture of the state.

Further thanking the people of Assam, Smriti Irani said that tea workers who give birth are provided Rs 12000. Irani has urged the tea workers in Assam to vote in favour of the BJP. Further highlighting the BJP's contribution to Assam, she remarked that: "We have also allotted 24,000 lakhs to women self-help group in Assam. If anyone has done work in Assam, its the BJP." she added. Further speaking about the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Smriti Irani pointed out that 10 crore families were provided free medical aid up to Rs 5 lakh.

Assam polls

Assembly elections Assam is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.