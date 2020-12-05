BJP's Soumitra Khan Slams 'false' Allegations Against Mukul Roy: 'Conspiracy To Trap BJP'

After BJP national vice president Mukul Roy was named in a supplementary charge sheet in connection with the murder of a TMC MLA, party leader Soumitra Khan slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for unleashing a conspiracy to trap BJP leaders ahead of the 2021 West Bengal elections.

"Mamata's officials in CID just want to trap BJP leaders. We are not scared at all. We will remove Mamata Banerjee as Chief Minister and get Abhishek Banerjee jailed. The case is 100% false as we have no faith in CID," said Soumitra Khan.

Earlier in the day, Mukul Roy had hit out at Mamata Banerjee asking her to come out in public and label the charges against him. He also said that he would 'walk into jail' if the public agreed to such allegations. "This is an absolute conspiracy. I challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister, to come and spell out the charges against me in public. I'll walk into jail if the public says that I can be involved in such acts," Roy told news agency ANI.

Mukul Roy named in supplementary chargesheet

BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy has been named in the murder case of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas by the West Bengal CID in a supplementary chargesheet filed at the Ranaghat Court in Nadia district. "Roy's active involvement, primarily as a conspirator" in the killing of Biswas was found during the investigation, it said, as per agency sources.

Earlier this year, the West Bengal CID had also named BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar in another supplementary chargesheet in connection with the case. Krishanganj TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead in February this year during a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia.

(With ANI Inputs; Image credits- Facebook/@saumitra.khan)