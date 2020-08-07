'BJP's Stance Vindicated', Says Sambit Patra On SC's Surprise Over 2008 Congress-CPC MOU

Reacting to the Supreme Court's statement expressing surprise at the MOU signed between Congress and the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2008, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra, on Friday, said it had vindicated the BJP's stance, at a press conference. Stating that the country was surprised as was the SC, Patra said it was time the Congress answered. Alleging links between the MOU and the RGF scam, he said the entire dealing seems like a conspiracy.

BJP: 'SC & Country is surprised'

"JP Naddaji had tweeted as to how Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had gone to Beijing and signed an MOU with Xi Jinping in 2008. Congress had signed an MOU with the Communist Party of China (CPC) to discuss bilateral, strategic, international issues - which is astonishing as pointed out by CJI Bobde. Today, our (BJP) stand hs been validated, we have been vindicated. The country is surprised, the Supreme Court is surprised, but the Congress has not answered," he said.

He added, "There is no difference between the CPC and the Chinese government. The mother-son duo signed an MOU to 'build a special' relation between the Nehru-Gandhi family and the CPC - this speaks volumes. Later, during the Beijing Olympics, our PM did not attend, but Sonia Gandhi attended as a VVIP. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi had been caught red-handed in the Chinese tent during the Doklam standoff. Also, the trade deficit faced after the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation scam seems like a conspiracy."

SC: 'Never heard of A Party Sign Deal With Foreign Govt Before'

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asked, "How did the Congress enter into an agreement with China in 2008?," while hearing a plea filed by an Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha and Savio Rodrigues seeking an NIA/CBI probe into the Congress-CPC pact. Bobde added that the court has "never heard" of a foreign government signing an agreement with a political party. The Supreme Court has asked the petitioner to approach the Bombay High Court.

BJP slams Congress-China MOU

Earlier in June, party chief JP Nadda accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to "divide the nation" and "demoralise" the armed forces during crucial situations. Nadda had asked whether it was the "effect" of the MoU the Congress had signed with the Communist Party of China. Congress had rebutted saying it was routine for two parties to sign MOUs on political issues.

While Congress has repeatedly slammed PM Modi for 'denying Chinese intrusions in Ladakh', the party is already under scanner for the MoU signed by then Congress VP Rahul Gandhi and Wang Jiarui, then-Minister of the International Department of Central Committee of the CPC in the presence of then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping and Sonia Gandhi in 2008. The memorandum was signed to "facilitate top-level diplomatic engagement" between the two parties and consult each other over key international and regional issues. This political blame game started after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a face-off with Chinese Army at Galwan area of the LAC.

