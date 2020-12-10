'BJP's Strength Is Opposition': JP Nadda Undeterred By Convoy Attack, Vows To Oust WB Govt

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, BJP president JP Nadda stated that his party is determined to dislodge TMC from power in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. Speaking in the wake of an attack on his convoy, Nadda contended that this will not deter BJP from democratically opposing the ruling party in the state. Stressing that "BJP's strength is opposition", he exuded confidence that the party will get more than 200 seats in the WB Assembly election.

On this occasion, the BJP president alleged that Banerjee had precipitated anarchy in the state, leading to the collapse of law and order. Responding to the WB CM's charge that BJP had staged this attack, he opined that it was unfortunate that she is leading a culturally rich state like West Bengal. Thereafter, Nadda urged the people of WB to decide on whether they wanted her to represent the state.

BJP president JP Nadda remarked, "There is no law and order in the state. There is no administration. The administration has crumbled and there is anarchism under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. The incident proves this. But crores of BJP workers and I are capable of fighting this battle. We have led numerous battles and protected democracy. So, we will fight this battle with full vigour."

He added, "She was showing her nature. It is unfortunate that someone like Mamata has become the Chief Minister of West Bengal, which is the birthplace of Aurobindo, Rabindranath Tagore, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Swami Vivekananda. Bengal has to decide whether such people should represent Bengal. I have full confidence that in the upcoming election, the people of Bengal will throw them out of power and the lotus will bloom."

BJP convoy attacked in West Bengal

Alleged TMC supporters threw stones and bricks at the BJP chief's convoy when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in him getting injured. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too received injuries.

Incidentally, the WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour constituency in the Lok Sabha. Speaking to the media, Ghosh stated, "When we were on our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC".

