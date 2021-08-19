BJP's Subhas Sarkar Sparks Row With Remarks On Tagore's Complexion; TMC Lashes Out

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Subhas Sarkar on Thursday courted controversy after he passed a remark on Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, saying that the Bengal icon's mother did not let him sit in his lap or take him in her arms since he was 'dark-skinned.' Addressing a program at Visva Bharati - a university located in Shantiniketan, West Bengal - the BJP Minister said that despite his complexion, he 'conquered the world for India.'

Subhas Sarkar said, “There are two types of fair-skinned people. One that are very fair with a yellowish hue and those who are fair but with a reddish tinge. Kabiguru belonged to the second category. Due to his not so fair complexion, his mother and many others in the family did not cradle Rabindranath in their arms or sat him in their laps." He went on to add, "That same person won the world for India!"

Subhas Sarkar also weighed in on Tagore's 'world vision' sharing how it had helped the stalwart to build Visva Bharati. Calling his visit to the University 'a pilgrimage', the MoS promised to transform it into one of the top universities in the world.

TMC calls remarks an 'insult' to Tagore

The remarks by Subhas Sarkar, however, did not sit well with the TMC who called it an 'insult' to Rabindranath Tagore. Although the West Bengal BJP has defended the remarks saying that they were in connection with Tagore conquering racism, the TMC has slammed the leader and has demanded that he should never be allowed to set foot into Viswa-Bharati- the University formed by Tagore.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said, “Subhas Sarkar is not aware of history. it is well known that Rabindranath Tagore was fair skinned. This is a racist comment (by the minister) and an insult to the icons of Bengal. Subhas Sarkar should not be allowed to enter Viswa-Bharati ever again."

CPI(M)'s central committee member Sujan Chakraborty has also lashed out at the leader saying that he was reflective of the “racist and anti-Bengali mindset of the BJP."

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders have highlighted how the remarks were against discrimination on the basis of the colour of skin. BJP's Samik Bhattacharya has attacked the TMC for 'politicising' the issue. “Subhas Sarkar has neither said anything against Rabindranath Tagore nor his family. He has spoken against discrimination on the basis of the colour of skin. His comments were not at all intended to insult anyone. The TMC should stop politicising just everything," state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

(With PTI Inputs)