BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Detained; Says 'No Democracy, West Bengal As Good As North Korea'

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nabanna rally was ruthlessly dealt with, the saffron party's state president, Sukanta Majumdar was detained on Tuesday, September 13. Earlier, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Majumdar had said that a 'North Korea-like situation' was prevailing in West Bengal. Majumdar pointed out that over 4,000 police officials were deployed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and claimed that they were throwing crude bombs at the BJP workers.

"TMC is scared of BJP. People had gathered in lakhs just here, so you can estimate what may be the total strength considering protests are being held across the state," Majumdar said.

'The CM has no moral right to continue holding the post'

Making clear that the demonstrations would continue for an 'indefinite period', the BJP state president said, "Illegal properties, stashes and stashes of cash are being recovered from West Bengal Ministers, Trinamool Congress leaders."

Coming to the motive of the Nabanna rally, Majumdar said, "We are demanding that it is the money of the people and should go back to the people. Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet Ministers should resign and fresh elections should be held.

Police clash with protesters during Nabanna rally

The BJP had called for Nabanna Abhiyan (march to secretariat), one of the party’s biggest campaigns since its 2021 poll defeat on September 13. To thwart the attempt of the saffron party, which had booked seven trains to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of West Bengal, the Police resorted to arrests and detentions. Several BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee, Tapasi Mondal and Dibakar Gharami were detained.

The Howrah bridge, the Second Hoogly bridge and Esplanade were barricaded to prevent the BJP workers' movement. Tear gas was used, and protesters were baton-charged to disperse the crowd. In the visuals doing the rounds, the injured protesters can be seen lying on the ground bleeding.

Image: Republic World