BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Mocks WB Cabinet Reshuffle; 'One Thief Will Replace Another'

As a Cabinet reshuffle in the West Bengal Government is set to take place on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that it is just a stunt to divert attention as a 'thief' (seemingly referring to former minister Partha Chatterjee) will be merely replaced by another. The statement came in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's SSC scam investigation where Chatterjee is currently under custody, along with his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

The state BJP president said, "It doesn't make a difference one "thief" will be replaced with another. This is just a stunt to divert attention." He further alleged that the Trinamool Congress is 'lying' about not having links to the SSC scam, claiming that Arpita used to attend several political programmes of the party.

West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle on Wednesday

Currently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in charge of 11 departments, including the four initially held by Partha Chatterjee who was suspended from the party for his alleged role in the SSC scam. Partha Chatterjee was the minister of the departments of industry, commerce and enterprises, IT and electronics, parliamentary affairs and public enterprises, and industrial reconstruction. On July 28, the leader was sacked as Minister and also removed from all party posts. He was also suspended from TMC.

On Monday, the TMC also underwent a reshuffle in which several non-performers were sacked, and some were relieved of organisational duties paving their way for ministerial berths. New district committees were set up with a mix of experienced and young leaders in the party. 11 presidents and five chairmen were changed, out of the 35 organisational districts.

"We have to reshuffle our Cabinet. But I do not have any plan to dissolve the Cabinet and form a new one. There are several departments that have no one at the helm. We have lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail so all their work has to be done. I alone cannot shoulder the responsibilities of all these departments," Banerjee had said.

"The All India Trinamool Congress, under the inspiration and guidance of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, is pleased to announce a few new appointments of District Chairman and District President for West Bengal Trinamool Congress," the party said in a statement.