BJP's Sukanta Majumdar, Others Detained In Kolkata Over Protest Against SSC Scam

BJP workers on Saturday took to the street in Kolkata in protest against the school jobs scam, in which sacked Trinamool Congress Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee have been arrested.

BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar and party workers staged a protest against the state's TMC government regarding the Bengal SSC scam. He, along with a few BJP workers, were detained by police.

"We were protesting in a constitutional manner. Police arrested us and said that no protest can take place. There is no Section 144 in place. We will not get afraid by this. We will bring truth in front of people," a detained BJP worker said.

Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on July 13 by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their alleged involvement in the SSC recruitment scam, where eligible candidates were allegedly sidestepped with the name that didn't appear on the merit. Rs 50 crore cash was seized from two flats, besides incriminating documents, jewellery and foreign currency. The case was registered by CBI and ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of the scam.

Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee will be in the custody of the central agency till August 3. The Trinamool Congress has also sacked Chatterjee as a minister and removed him from the party's primary membership.

ED begins process of freezing bank accounts of Partha's associate

The federal agency has initiated the process of freezing at least three bank accounts of Arpita Mukherjee, where ED has allegedly found at least Rs 2 crore. Bank accounts belonging to several "shell companies" of suspended TMC leaders are also under the scanner.

"The process of freezing Mukherjee's three bank accounts has started. A total of around Rs 2 crore has been found in these accounts. We suspect these accounts were used to carry out several transactions and further probe is underway," the official said.