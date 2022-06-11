BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Released By Kolkata Police; Says 'West Bengal In Critical State'

Hours after his detention, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar was released by the Kolkata Police on Saturday evening. Majumdar was welcomed by his supporters with garlands and chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' outside the Kolkata Police Headquarters. The leader was arrested by the police when he was en route to violence-affected areas in the Howrah district in the state.

Following his release, Majumdar led a BJP delegation to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The 7-member delegation included the Bengal BJP chief, MLA Agnimitra Paul, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Dr Swapan Dasgupta, Shamik Bhattacharya, Priyanka Tibrewal, and Tanuja Chakraborty.

Speaking to the media, Sukanta Majumdar accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indirectly 'provoking' the violence and alleged that West Bengal was in a 'critical state'.

"They have attacked our party office. Why have police not acted against the violence? Only changing officers will not do. West Bengal is in a critical state. Police were proactive in arresting me today. Had they been proactive in taking action against the perpetrators it would have been better. Indirectly the Chief Minister has provoked the violence," said Majumdar.

Protests erupt in Howrah; Sukanta Majumdar detained

Sukanta Majumdar was trying to travel to Howrah where prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been clamped, a senior police officer told PTI, calling his detention a 'preventive arrest'. Earlier, Majumdar had alleged that police put barricades outside his residence in New Town in the northeastern part of Kolkata to prevent him from visiting the district.

While the BJP state chief was detained, the party's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh managed to enter Howrah. "I visited areas where our party offices were ransacked. The lawless situation here reflects the administration's failure," Ghosh said.

Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah a day earlier over the statements made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Hundreds of protesters blocked roads and railway tracks in different parts of the Howrah district and were seen resorting to stone-pelting. To maintain law and order, internet services have been snapped in the district till June 13 and Section 144 continues to remain enforced in several parts. Additionally, Howrah Police Commissioner has been transferred, with IPS Praveen Kumar Tripathi being appointed the new Howrah CP and IPS Swati Bhangalia the new Howrah Rural SP.