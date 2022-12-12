BJP's Sushil Modi Demands Phasing Out ₹2000 Notes To Curb Terror Funding, Money Laundering

BJP MP Sushil Modi, on Monday, raised the issue of scarcity of Rs 2,000 notes and demanded that they should be gradually phased out. During the zero-hour in the Rajya Sabha, he suggested that those in possession of Rs 2,000 notes should be given two years so they could deposit them and replace them with notes of smaller denominations.

In a thread of tweets, he underscored that printing of the notes of Rs 2,000 has stopped in the last three years "owing to several challenges associated with their circulation". Notably, the largest denomination notes were introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to replace the defunct notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 after demonetisation.

'It is being used for terrorism and money laundering': Sushil Modi

"Instances of hoarding and black marketing of ₹2000 notes have been surfacing and ppl were compelled to buy them at a premium (sic)", Sushil Modi wrote in his tweet.

"They are also conducive in settling large cash-based transactions for illegitimate activities like terror financing, money laundering, corruption etc."

He also explained the need to phase out bigger currency notes saying that "major developed economies like US, China, Germany, Japan, they do not have any currency above 100", per ANI. "For instance, $100 in US is highest, 100 yuan in China, CAD 100 in Canada, 200 euros in European Union. In contrast, nations like Pak and Sri Lanka have 5000 rupees as highest denomination", he tweeted.

He also cited the examples of the European Union (EU) which banned 500 euro notes in 2018 and of Singapore, which stopped issuing $10,000 notes in order to curb drug trafficking, money laundering, terror financing and tax evasion.

According to Sushil Modi, there is a 'limited need' for Rs 2,000 notes as the use of digital transactions are increasing for the settlement of larger amounts. "To this effect, I urge GoI to gradually phase out the ₹2000 note over a designated time interval so that ppl can convert their legitimate holdings of the noted into lower-denomination notes (sic)", the MP requested the Centre.