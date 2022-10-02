BJP's Sushil Modi Predicts Who Will Resign Next After Bihar's Law & Agriculture Ministers

After Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh, who often embarrassed the Mahagathbandhan government by his outspokenness, tendered his resignation, BJP leader Sushil Modi said that Sudhakar's father and Bihar JDP chief Jagada Nand Singh alias Jagda Babu is next in the line.

Sushil Modi also alleged that Sudhakar had to resign due to a recent statement by Jagda Babu stating that Tejashwi Yadav will become Bihar CM in 2023 and Nitish Kumar will focus on national politics.

"Two ministers have resigned in the two-month-old government. Means two wickets have fallen. Nitish Kumar is yet to suffer more. This fight has now turned into a Jagda Babu vs Nitish Kumar. Could Jagda Babu also be the next wicket?" Modi asked.

The BJP leader added, "Two days back, Jagda Babu had said that Tejashwi will become Chief Minister in 2023 and Nitish will foray into national politics. Sudhakar had to resign due to this."

2 माह में बिहार सरकार का दूसरा विकेट गिरा। अभी नीतीश कुमार की और फजीहत होना बाकी है। यह लड़ाई अब जगता बाबू बनाम नीतीश कुमार की लड़ाई में बदल गई है। अगला विकेट जगता बाबू का भी हो सकता है? pic.twitter.com/seqT8PSAdH — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 2, 2022

Sudhakar Singh resigns as Bihar's Agriculture Minister

Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh resigned from his post, his father Jagada Nand Singh confirmed on Sunday. Singh said that his son had lent his voice to the concerns of the farming community but stated that sometimes this is not enough and sacrifices have to be made.

A first-term Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Ramgarh, Sudhakar Singh had left Chief Minister Nitish fuming by candidly speaking against the alleged corruption and bureaucratic high-handedness in his department on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha said that the resignation is not going to affect the stability of the coalition. Sudhakar Singh had said in the past that he will quit when being told to do so by Lalu and Tejashwi. "Maybe he got the orders," he said.

Last month, RJD leader Kartik Kumar resigned after he was shifted from the law department to the low-profile sugarcane department.