Last Updated:

BJP's Sushil Modi Predicts Who Will Resign Next After Bihar's Law & Agriculture Ministers

Modi also alleged that Sudhakar had to resign due to a recent statement by Jagda Babu stating that Tejashwi Yadav will become Bihar CM in 2023.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Bihar

Image: PTI


After Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh, who often embarrassed the Mahagathbandhan government by his outspokenness, tendered his resignation, BJP leader Sushil Modi said that Sudhakar's father and Bihar JDP chief Jagada Nand Singh alias Jagda Babu is next in the line.

Sushil Modi also alleged that Sudhakar had to resign due to a recent statement by Jagda Babu stating that Tejashwi Yadav will become Bihar CM in 2023 and Nitish Kumar will focus on national politics.

"Two ministers have resigned in the two-month-old government. Means two wickets have fallen. Nitish Kumar is yet to suffer more. This fight has now turned into a Jagda Babu vs Nitish Kumar. Could Jagda Babu also be the next wicket?" Modi asked.

READ | Not in a hurry to become Bihar Chief Minister: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

The BJP leader added, "Two days back, Jagda Babu had said that Tejashwi will become Chief Minister in 2023 and Nitish will foray into national politics. Sudhakar had to resign due to this."

READ | Amid rising crime in Bihar, miscreants shoot at retired govt employee; leave him critical

Sudhakar Singh resigns as Bihar's Agriculture Minister 

Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh resigned from his post, his father Jagada Nand Singh confirmed on Sunday. Singh said that his son had lent his voice to the concerns of the farming community but stated that sometimes this is not enough and sacrifices have to be made.

READ | Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500-km 'padyatra' in Bihar from October 2

A first-term Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Ramgarh, Sudhakar Singh had left Chief Minister Nitish fuming by candidly speaking against the alleged corruption and bureaucratic high-handedness in his department on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha said that the resignation is not going to affect the stability of the coalition. Sudhakar Singh had said in the past that he will quit when being told to do so by Lalu and Tejashwi. "Maybe he got the orders," he said.

READ | Bihar’s Agriculture Minister resigns; Second major setback for govt after Law Min's exit

Last month, RJD leader Kartik Kumar resigned after he was shifted from the law department to the low-profile sugarcane department. 

First Published:
COMMENT