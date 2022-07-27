BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Briefs WB Guv On SSC Recruitment Scam; Slams CM Mamata Banerjee

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that he briefed the Governor on the SSC recruitment scam in which Trinamool Congress minister Partha Chatterjee is accused.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader asked why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also TMC chief, has not sacked Partha Chatterjee as a minister.

"I have told Governor that West Bengal is a place for all kinds of corruption. Whatever corruption is possible happens here. The Chief Minister can suggest removing ministers that are corrupt but that's not what she is doing. Mamata Banerjee herself used to use Partha Chatterjee for the scam and corruption," Suvendu Adhikari said.

He also alleged that Partha Chatterjee is associated with several chit funds. "He has earned crores after becoming a minister," Adhikari alleged.

When asked about actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty's claim of having 21 TMC MLAs in touch with the BJP, Adhikari said that he hasn't come across such development.

Partha Chatterjee retorts sharply to questions about his resignation

Bengal Commerce and Industries Department minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged SSC jobs scam, on Wednesday, countered queries on whether he would resign, and questioned why he should do so.

To questions by reporters on whether he is considering resigning from the post of a minister, Chatterjee, visibly irritated, shot back "What is the reason (to tender the resignation)?"

The ED arrested Chatterjee, who is also the TMC secretary general, on Saturday, in connection with its investigation into the irregularities in the recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission.

The ED sleuths are conducting raids at several locations reportedly owned by Partha's close associate Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the ongoing investigating. Raids are underway at a few placing including Belghoria and Rajdanga where three properties belonging to Arpita was found.