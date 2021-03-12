BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Hits Out At TMC Over Lack Of Employment Opportunities In State

Ahead of West Bengal elections this year, former TMC heavyweight and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday hit out at the ruling TMC for lack of employment opportunities in the state. Suvendu Adhikari, who has locked horns with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram constituency has stated that TMC should be ousted in order to bring change in the state. Adhikari further hit out at the TMC by terming it as a 'private company'.

Adhikari during a rally said that only 'Didi' and 'Bhaipo' can speak freely in the party. The BJP leader was referring to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and party leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Further expressing confidence about the elections, Suvendu Adhikari also ruled out any 'competition'. In addition, he also referred to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when BJP made massive inroads and stated that the saffron party will emerge victoriously and form the government. Adhikari also said that he hopes to garner support for himself and the BJP from the people.

I hope to receive people's blessings. I'm confident people will support BJP & bring it for real development in West Bengal. There is no question of any competition. BJP won 18 Parliamentary seats in 2019 & it will form a strong govt this time with a huge margin: Suvendu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/WYC38gUqso — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

Bengal Polls: Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari has filed his nomination from West Bengal's Nandigram seat for the upcoming assembly elections. The saffron party had fielded Adhikari from the Nandigram constituency on March 6 against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Earlier on Friday, Adhikari offered prayers at the Simhavahini temple.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from May 2, 2021. Currently, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.