BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Mocks WB Business Summit Theme; 'Bengal Means Blood, Not Business'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, took a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's business summit theme "Bengal means business" and called it "Bengal means blood".

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari equated West Bengal under Trinamool Congress (TMC) with "blood". Referring to the post-poll violence, Birbhum incident, Adhikari said, "This is not Bengal for business, but Bengal for blood, and Bengal for Birbhum bomb."

Notably, Adhikari was speaking about the 20 country-made bombs that were found in the Nanoor area in the Birbhum district. The bombs were found stored inside a bucket.

While addressing the Bengal Global Business Summit's sixth edition, "Bengal Means Business", CM Mamata Banerjee laid down strategies for the development of the state. Adhikari slammed CM Banjeree and said, "Can't have industries in Bengal, land policy is bad. There is a syndicate raj here, be it coal."

'System is for the family'

When the leader of the opposition, Adhikari, was asked whether he received the invitation to the business summit, he said that he was not invited. "No question of invitation... The leader of Opposition in Bengal has no recognition," he said.

He further added that the system in the state is only for Mamata Banerjee's family. "The system is such that it's for the family, by the family, and of the 'Kalighat Banerjee family," Suvendu Adhikari told ANI.

Bengal Global Business Summit

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, inaugurated the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit. While addressing the summit, she laid down important strategies for the development of the state and making it a global hub for business. CM Banerjee emphasised infrastructure development and no-strike culture in order to promote an 'ease of doing business' ecosystem in the state.

Industrialists from several countries attended the event. Gautam Adani, the chairperson of the Adani Group also attended the summit and said that the company's investment in the state of West Bengal would exceed Rs 10,000 crore over the next decade.