BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mamata For Announcing 'Dharna' On Ram Navami

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday launched a stinging attack on state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she announced a sit-in-protest in New Delhi for two days, on March 29 and 30. According to sources, she will stage the sit-in-protest against the non-disbursement of central funds in MNREGA and other schemes. However, Adhikari has called the allegations against the BJP 'fabricated and false' and slammed CM Banerjee for calling out protest on Ram Navami festival.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "When MNREGA was started, there were 3 crore 60 lakh job card holders in West Bengal. After the central government issued a circular to link it with the Aadhaar card to lessen the burden of corruption, the state government deleted 1 crore job holders' data. For many years, the TMC government earned thousand of crore money from the Central government by showing this 1 crore job card. It's a big scam. On behalf of our people, we sent all the relevant documents to Union Minister Giriraj Singh."

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly also highlighted that the two-day sit-in-protest has been deliberately scheduled on Ram Navami. "The two-day protest near Dr B R Ambedkar’s Statue against the central government is happening particularly on 29th and 30th March. As you all know, the Ram Navami festival is on 30th March and the entire 'Sanatan Dharma' community celebrates the same. On that day, Bengal CM has not even declared a holiday in the state, instead, she declared a sit-in-protest."

'TMC has become Private Limited Company'

He went on to mention that the condition of West Bengal is deteriorating since CM Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress came to power. He also claimed that West Bengal's Trinamool Congress has become a "private limited company" and the situation in the state under its government is worse than a "jungle raj".

"The condition of Bengal is deteriorating. When CM Banerjee came to power in 2011, the Left front handed over the state to her with a loan outstanding of Rs 2 lakh crore. Now, the loan outstanding has reached nearly Rs 6 lakh crore. During the Left's regime, there were 1 crore educated unemployed youth. Whereas, CM Banerjee has doubled the figure to 2 crore after taking the state in her clutch," he said.

He added, "The count of labourers who left the state to find a better opportunity in 2011 was nearly 5,20,000. Now, the TMC government has increased this figure by 9 times to 45 lakh. Before PM Modi came to the Centre, elections were held on issues of familism, religionism, and appeasement. Now, the scenario has changed in every state, except West Bengal and Telangana."

With opposition parties joining hands against the BJP in Delhi over the alleged misuse of central probe agencies and also the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Adhikari claimed that an alliance of the "corrupt" is taking shape on the one hand while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people are together on the other. He and BJP MP Locket Chatterjee also slammed the Bengal government for changing the central government schemes' names in the state.

