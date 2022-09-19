Two days after a bomb explosion occurred on the terrace of Titagarh Free India High School in the Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to take cognizance of the bombing case, further demanding an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the same.

In his letter to the Home Minister, Adhikari slammed the state police for not taking the bombing case as seriously as they should have, and said, "As expected, the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate right from the beginning has tried their best to make light of the event. While interacting with the press, they have been continuously stressing that the blast was caused by a single crude bomb and that no casualties were reported after the incident. As if a crude bomb explosion on the roofs of schools is a routine affair. Also that the matter would have been considered serious if only, any casualty would have happened. I didn't expect anything better from the West Bengal Police."

"This incident is different because a school and the students and teachers were at the receiving end. Otherwise, such incidents are quite common in this area. The lawbreakers have no fear of the authorities as if they have been given a free hand by them. What is alarming is that recent media reports have revealed that quite a few banned terrorist outfits have established their bases in West Bengal and that North 24 Parganas is a location where the recruits/operators of such outfits have been found active. Some people who have been arrested off late in this connection have been found to be citizens of the neighbouring country," he added.

Bomb explosion rocks West Bengal's Titagarh School

On Saturday, September 17, a bomb explosion occurred on the terrace of Titagarh Free India High School in the Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. The crude bomb explosion rocked the entire school building. The incident took place around 11 am when classes were underway at the Titagath school; a state-aided Institute. The explosion triggered massive panic among students and teachers. The students hurried helter-skelter out of the premises. When the teachers settled down and mustered the courage to go upstairs to survey the spot, they found bomb splinters on the roof and that one-half of the roof got damaged due to the intensity of the explosion.

So far, four people have been arrested by the police. The arrested individuals are identified as Mohammad Ariyan, Sheikh Bablu,

Sadiq and Rehan. Ten crude bombs were found during a search operation at the residence of one of the accused.