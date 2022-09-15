BJP's Suvendu Claims TMC Is 'full Of Scamsters'; Vows To Expose Their 'illegal Properties'

Amid the faceoff between BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday addressed a press conference targetting Mamata Banerjee-led government. Addressing the briefing, the BJP leader alleged that the ruling party TMC is "full of scamsters and he will expose all the leaders who are involved".

"TMC is filled with of scamsters. We will expose 4 of their leaders. Jahangir khan is the biggest agent of Abhishek Banerjee as he works for the extortionist Abhishek. Anubrata Mondal and his wife have properties worth crores. We have evidence of their illegal properties. ED is probing every aspect of it," said BJP's Suvendu Adhikari during his press conference.

He further said, "I have 49 documents of MLA Gyanesh Chandra Mondal's illegal properties, Anubrata Mondal has 13 properties Moushami, and Roshnini Mondal has 16 and 4 properties respectively. All of them are related to TMC's Anubrata Mondal. We are also aware that in the Diamond Harbour model money has been illegally extracted by the civic volunteers". The total value of all these illegal properties is worth more than Rs 50 crores.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the Assembly against police brutality and Trinamool Congress.

Suvendu Adhikari roars 'Mamata is scared'

On September 13, a dramatic faceoff erupted between the BJP and West Bengal police, when cops did not allow the saffron party leaders to carry out their Nabanna March-- a rally in protest against the corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Suvendu Adhikari and other saffron party leaders and workers were stopped by the police to march to the State secretariat. After a heated argument with the cops, Suvendu Adhikari was detained by police when he tried to march to Nabanna to protest against the Mamata Banerjee government. The BJP leader chanted "Jai Shree Ram" when he was being detained by the police.

After being detained by the police, Adhikari who led the BJP's Nabanna rally from WB's Santraganchi told reporters to see the situation on how the Leader of the Opposition was treated by the police under Mamata's reign. He also chanted the "Mamata is scared" slogan while he was taken into custody.

Notably, Adhikari alleged that police were trying to stop BJP workers from boarding the trains to reach Kolkata for the Nabanna rally.

