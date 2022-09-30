BJP's Suvendu Writes To FM, Seeks Action Against Mamata Govt For 'diverting Central Funds'

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleging that the state government is "unethically and illegally" diverting funds provided by the Centre. The BJP leader in his letter accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of irregularities in the diversion of the Central government funds from the Wage and Means Head of the Consolidated Funds and PFMS (Public Finance Management System) to the SERF (State Emergency Relief Fund).

In his letter, the BJP leader accused the state government of withdrawing a huge amount of money from the account in which the Centre deposits state funds. Adhikari alleged that the Mamata government was extracting and depositing money in the SERF account, which is under the control of the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Alleging that the Mamata government was illegally withdrawing a portion of the PFMS fund and depositing it into the SERF, Adhikari wrote, "West Bengal government opened their state nodal account of the PFMS in the ICICI Bank, the same bank having the State Emergency Relief Fund. They used the funds for different works." He further accused the state government of diverting the funds into the accounts of many shell companies.

West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleging West Bengal govt illegally diverting funds provided by the Central government pic.twitter.com/rR1nyqzPJg — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Adhikari further in his letter requested the Union Finance Minister to set up an inquiry into the matter to put an end to the ongoing malpractises in the state. "It is my earnest request to you to kindly consider these grave charges with seriousness and kindly take appropriate steps so that the malpractices come to an end and no one can malign the Central government unnecessarily," the letter read.

Adhikari also filed an RTI

Suvendu Adhikari has also filed an RTI application with the State Finance Department seeking information in the matter. Sharing the images of the RTI filed, the BJP leader wrote, "Some officers employed with the West Bengal government, who respect the integrity of their position, have informed me that the state government has been indulging in massive malpractice by unethically and illegally diverting central government funds." He further added, "So I have filed an RTI application seeking details about this."