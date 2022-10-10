Hours after West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was detained en route to Kolkata's Mominpur area, state BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence issue and sought the intervention of the central government in the matter. The BJP leader's letter came after West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday requested the Union government to deploy central forces in the state in the wake of the Mominpur violence.

"Dear Modi ji, I would like to bring to your attention the unprovoked attack on the Hindu minority on the evening of Sunday, October 9, in the Kidderpore-Ekbalpur belt of Calcutta. The destruction of the property of Hindus by a rampaging mob took place while Hindus in the state were observing Lakshmi Puja," the letter said.

Further adding the letter said, "There are compelling reasons to believe these incidents of targeted violence stem from the growing conviction that one community has been empowered to be above the law and norms of civic responsibility. Unless the Centre issues stern warnings and issues the appropriate advisory, we believe the situation will deteriorate. The damage to the social fabric of the state, not to mention challenges to national security, is incalculable."

"The Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has already addressed a communication to Home Minister Amit Shah. I am adding my voice to the concerns expressed. I urge you to throw the weight of the entire Union government behind the alarm over the grave deterioration of law and order in West Bengal," Swapan Dasgupta added in his letter to the Prime Minister.

Swapan Dasgupta's letter to PM Modi:

Suvendu Adhikari demands CRPF deployment in West Bengal

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded the deployment of central forces in the state in the wake of the Mominpur violence. Addressing letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, Adhikari contended that the CRPF will ensure that the spark can be extinguished before it turns into a wildfire. Further claiming that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is unable to control law and order, he said that some miscreants have taken over the Ekbalpur Police Station.

"The Hindu community has come under attack in the Khirdipore Mominpur area of Kolkata on the eve of Lakshmi Puja. Many shops and bikes belonging to Hindus have been vandalised by hooligans and anti-socials. The onslaught has similarities to the Panchla violence which happened in June in the Uluberia area of the Howrah district," Adhikari said.