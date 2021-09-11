Last Updated:

'Kejriwal ji mauj kardi' | BJP's Tajinder Bagga Floats In Life-raft On Waterlogged Delhi Streets; 'mocks' CM Kejriwal

In a video shared on Twitter, Tajinder Bagga asked CM Arvind Kejriwal to ads about making rafting possible in "every nook & corner" of the city

Delhi CM Kejriwal

BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga took a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the excessive waterlogging in Delhi as he went "rafting" on a flooded road on Saturday. Bagga sarcastically thanked the CM for making the sport possible in "every nook and corner" of the city.

In a video shared on social media platform Twitter, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha asked Kejriwal to display boards across Delhi about his achievement.

Record rains lashed many parts of the capital on Saturday, causing waterlogging. This affected operations at the Delhi airport, disrupted traffic on key roads, and left passengers trapped in vehicles in flooded underpasses. The city recorded 117.9 mm of rainfall from 5.30 am to 2.30 pm on Saturday.

In the video, Bagga is seen sitting in a rafting boat on a submerged road in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area. As a result of waterlogging, cars, motorcycles, and buses waded through the muddy water.

"This season, I really wanted to go to Rishikesh for rafting but I could not go due to Coronavirus and repeated lockdowns. I want to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he has made arrangements for rafting in every nook and corner of Delhi," the BJP leader said in the video.

"I urge Arvind Kejriwal ji to put up boards about this across Delhi as he always does," he added.

Record rains cause waterlogging in Delhi

Many Delhiites shared pictures and videos on social media of waterlogging in different parts of the city. In another video uploaded on Twitter, children were seen swimming on a heavily waterlogged road near the MCD Civic Centre. 

According to authorities, 262 waterlogging complaints were received by the Public Works Department and civic agencies until Saturday afternoon (1.30 pm).

Last month, Chief Minister Kejriwal had chaired a meeting to review Delhi's drainage plan and said that a "world-class" drainage system would be developed in the capital city to resolve the issue of waterlogging. He had said that necessary changes, as suggested by IIT Delhi, would be made to bolster Delhi's drainage system and make it foolproof. 

