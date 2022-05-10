BJP's Tajinder Bagga Gets Relief From Punjab And Haryana HC; Arrest Stayed Till July 5

In a major relief to BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday stayed his arrest till July 5. Bagga was arrested from his Delhi residence on Friday by a team of Punjab Police in connection with alleged hate tweets remarks against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. His custody was later taken over by the Delhi Police.

He was freed by a Court order early morning on May 7 after a tri-state faceoff between the police authorities of Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi.

On the same day, a second arrest warrant was issued against him by the Mohali Court, based on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia.

Shortly after, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed Bagga's arrest and directed the police to take no coercive action against him till the next hearing on May 10. In today's hearing, the court extended the stay order for the next two months.

The High Court's decision came in view of Bagga's application wherein the BJP leader contended that he was wrongly implicated in the FIR lodged against him by "AAP leaders with an ulterior motive for political gains."

The BJP leader has filed a plea in the court seeking police security, apprehensive that he and his father Preet Pal Singh Bagga are facing a threat to their life. In a plea sent to the Dwarka court in Delhi, Bagga has also asked for custody of his two phones and additional police security.

Tajinder Bagga arrested

Bagga was dramatically picked up by a team of Punjab Police who arrived at his residence in civil clothes on May 6. Subsequently, Bagga's father lodged a complaint before the Delhi police, claiming that his son was kidnapped by unknown people, following which Delhi and Haryana police coordinated and took the custody of Tajinder Bagga from the Punjab police team. He was produced before the Magistrate in Delhi later that night and released the next morning.

Tajinder Bagga's parents welcomed the High court's decision and expressed relief over the stay order. His mother, Kamaljit Kaur said Bagga's arrest was part of a political vendetta and expressed faith in the judiciary.