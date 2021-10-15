BJP's Tamil Nadu Chief Welcomes State Govt's Decision To Reopen Religious Places

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai has welcomed the state government's decision to reopen religious places and temples on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu government announced that it will be opening all places of worship. The state government has also decided to provide certain permissions to other establishments in light of the festive season.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement and confirmed the state government's decision. Taking to Twitter, the BJP state chief said, "The Tamil Nadu government has allowed the opening up of temples on all days. This is what @BJP4TamilNadu has been insisting all along & did a major protest on 7th Oct across our state. Sincerely thank Hon. CM Thiru@mkstalin avl & Min.Sekar Babu for acceding to people’s wish! (sic)"

Several BJP leaders were earlier seen demonstrating against the Tamil Nadu government to pressure them into opening places for worship. Several BJP leaders had also met Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and submitted an application seeking the same.

Tamil Nadu government eases COVID-19 restrictions

Following the recent protests by the state's BJP leaders demanding the easing of restrictions in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced the relaxation of several COVID restrictions imposed throughout the state.

As a part of the state decision, beaches will now remain open for the public from November 1. Furthermore, restaurants, shops, and bakeries will be permitted to function till 11 pm during the festive season. Tuition centres, government and private job fairs have been allowed since Thursday. The state government's lockdown measures will remain in place till 6 am, October 31.

Providing more details, Chief Minister Stalin informed that playschools, nursery schools, Anganwadis can function. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed for weddings and related events and 50 people for funerals. However, religious, political, social, and any other kind of gathering and events outside these will remain prohibited.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,259 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 10 districts reporting less than 10 infections. The fresh cases on Thursday pushed the overall tally in the state to 26.83 lakh.

(With agency inputs, Image: ANI)