Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tathagata Roy on Monday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her win in Bhabanipur bypolls. Accepting that she is his Chief Minister too, Roy in a tweet also added that he does not support her politics. Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee received 85,263 votes, or around 71.90% of the total votes cast in the by-elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

"Nothing succeeds like success. Jo jeeta woh hi Sikandar," says BJP leader for Mamata Banerjee.

Congratulations to Mamata Banerjee for her victory. I don’t support her politics,but she is my Chief Minister,too.

I shall have a few takes on this election result in the next few days. Meanwhile,congrats again. Nothing succeeds like success. Jo jeeta woh hi Sikandar. — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) October 4, 2021

Mamata wins Bhabanipur bypoll with clean majority

Playing for a seat on which Mamata Banerjee's Chief Minister post depended on, the Trinamool Congress’ Supremo had put her best foot forward to capture the reigns of her bastion Bhabanipur in the by-polls. She accomplished to secure her seat as Chief Minister after winning the Bhabanipur bypoll with a record margin of 85,263 votes. She managed to defeat by 58,832 votes. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal too added a positive note by highlighting that she fought the sitting Chief Minister in her stronghold and managed to garner 25,000 votes. She also asserted that this portrays people’s support for her and promises to continue doing the hard work.

TMC sways all three by-poll seats

Aside from Bhabanipur, TMC's candidate Zakir Hossain won the Jangipur seat by a margin of 92,232 votes, and the party's candidate Amirul Islam won the Samsherganj seat by a margin of 26,111 votes. This result is in line with Mamata Banerjee's assumption that the TMC would win all three seats in the elections. Post party's win, the Election Commission had asked the West Bengal government to prohibit all victory celebrations or processions during or following the counting of votes for by-elections. The commission also recommended them to take the necessary precautions to avoid any post-election violence. Since the by-poll nominees were revealed, multiple acts of violence were recorded in the state, prompting the EC to look into the issue.

The fight for Bhabanipur seat was the most crucial after Mamata Banerjee had lost to TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari's challenge to fight from Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly polls. Two-time Bhabanipur MLA Mamata Banerjee received the Bhabanipur by-elections seat as WB Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay resigned as the MLA of the area paving way for Banerjee to contest from there. Banerjee has now become a member of the Bengal Assembly maintaining her position as the Chief Minister.