A day after TMC emerged as the largest party in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, winning 134 out of total 144 wards of the local body, senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy slammed the state government. The senior BJP leader claimed that the party was being run by a bunch of "rotten debauch-cum-traitors." BJP managed to win only three wards in the polls.

The veteran party leader tweeted:

Hindu Bengalis seem headed for doom and extinction. Their principal abode,the state of West Bengal,has been a Kakistocracy*,ruled by a bunch of soul-destroyers for the last 44 years.



*Government by the worst persons; a form of government in which the worst persons are in power. — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) December 22, 2021

In a following tweet, he added, "BJP, who could have resurrected it, was left to be run by a bunch of thoroughly rotten debauch-cum-traitors. The result was the Assembly election debacle of 2021. And because there was no serious course correction thereafter, the rout in Municipal elections. #KakistocracyWestBengal."

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election results

The TMC emerged as the largest party in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, winning 134 out of total 144 wards of the local body. The Opposition BJP managed to win in only 3 wards. The elections were conducted on December 19 and the results were announced on December 21. The Left and Congress won two wards each, while others registered wins in 3 wards. While the Left and the Congress had fought the Assembly polls jointly, they decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

Post the victory Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Speaking to the media, she said, "I want to dedicate this triumph to the people of the state and Maa, Mati, Manush' (mother, land and people - the slogan of TMC). Several national parties like the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) also fought against us, but they were all defeated. This victory will show the way in national politics in days to come."

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in West Bengal and BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari attacked the state's election commissioner post poll results came out. In a series of tweets, furious Adhikari said, "Congratulations to @CEOWestBengal Sourav Das for making the Royal Nephew of Bengal's prediction come true. Important Steps were taken by you such as EVM without VVPAT, CCTV without connection and last but not the least; allowing an atmosphere of fear to prevail with Kolkata Police's help."