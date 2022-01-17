BJP's Tathagata Roy Urges PM Modi To Allow West Bengal's Tableau On Netaji At R-Day Parade

Amid the tableau row, BJP leader Tathagata Roy on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow West Bengal's tableau based on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to feature in Republic Day parade. This comes a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister and urged him to reconsider the decision as the Centre rejected Bengal's Republic Day Tableau Proposal. Taking it to Twitter, Roy stated that this year's tableau consists of exploits of Netaji's organisation Indian National Army (INA) that led to the exit of British rule from India.

"My appeal to the Prime Minister: please allow the West Bengal tableau in the Republic Day festivities. It features the exploits of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose whose organization of the INA shook the faith of the British in their army and hastened their exit.@narendramodi", tweeted Tathagata Roy.

'Not supporting TMC's petty politics': Tathagata Roy

However, In yet another tweet, Tathagata Roy clarified that his request to PM Modi is only to showcase the contribution of Netaji and the freedom fighter. This move of his should not be interpreted as extending support to Trinamool Congress' petty politics, Roy added.

Centre rejects West Bengal's Republic Day tableau

Expressing shock over the Centre's decision to exclude West Bengal's tableau, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a letter, urged PM Modi to reconsider the central government's decision to include the proposed tableau of the state for the Republic Day Parade on January 26. Banerjee claimed that the proposed tableau was rejected without assigning any reasons or justifications.

The rejection of West Bengal's Republic Day parade tableau has invited discontent of several TMC leaders. The state government said that the theme for this year's tableau was a combination of Bose's life and Inda's Independence. Last year, the West Bengal government had presented three proposals for the Republic Day parade with themes based on the 'Save Green, Stay Clean', Kanyashree initiative and 'Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro' (Water Conservation and Rejuvenation). However, all of these were rejected.

Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23

In a major move, the Indian government on January 15 has announced to commence the Republic Day celebrations from January 23 every year instead of January 24. According to government sources, the decision has been taken to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose which was earlier celebrated as Parakram Divas.

