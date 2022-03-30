BJP's Tejasvi Surya Demands Apology From Arvind Kejriwal Over Remarks On The Kashmir Files

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday addressed the media and spoke about the party's Yuva Morcha's protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The BJP Yuva Morcha held a protest condemning Kejriwal's recent remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files which highlights the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. Tejasvi Surya has stated that Yuva Morcha is seeking an apology from Kejriwal over his remarks.

"Today, the BJP's Yuva Morcha held a protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his recent remarks against Kashmiri Pandits. The Yuva Morcha is seeking an unconditional apology over the same. We will continue to protest till he apologises for his comments," said Tejasvi Surya

Further slamming the AAP and Kejriwal, Surya alleged that the Delhi CM and his party has always had "anti-Hindu" and "anti-Indian" stand. In addition, he also remarked that the AAP also raised questions over Ram Mandir and made fun of Hindu gods while also raising questions over the Batla House encounter.

"They had raised questions over the Batla House encounter and even the surgical strike carried out in Pakistan. These anti-Indian and anti-Hindu sentiments have always existed in the Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal is a habitual offender and a liar," added Surya

Moreover, the BJP parliamentarian avered that the AAP has always raised questions on security forces while Kejriwal's policy is "in favour of terrorists and never in the victims of terror". He alleged that the AAP is attempting to "whitewash the Kashmiri Pandits genocide". The BJP leader stated that Yuva Morcha workers across the country condemn Kejriwal's remarks on the Kashmiri Pandits' genocide.

Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on 'The Kashmir Files'

The BJP has slammed Arvind Kejriwal after the latter's speech in Delhi Assembly on March 25. The Delhi CM had taken a dig at the BJP for making Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files tax-free in several states. He also suggested that the saffron party should have asked the director to upload the film on YouTube where everyone could have access to it for free. In addition, he also spoke about how the ruling party has been putting up posters of the movie across the country.

Image: ANI/Twitter