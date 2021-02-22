BJP's Tejasvi Surya Enters TN Poll Fray; Says 'Hindutva Must Win For Tamil To Survive'

Launching a scathing attack at the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya on Sunday called MK Stalin's party 'anti-Hindu' and said it should be defeated in the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

The South Bengaluru MP said BJP is the only party that respects and promotes all regional languages of India.

"DMK represents a bad, virulent ideology which is anti-Hindu. Every Tamil is a proud Hindu. This is the sacred land that has the highest number of temples in the country. Every inch of Tamil Nadu is sacred, but DMK is anti-Hindu, so we must defeat it," he said while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha conference in Salem.

BJP’s ascent in Tamil Nadu is very important to strengthen nationalist ideology in this great land which is cradle of Dharmic civilisation in South.



Today’s Yuva Rally by @BJYMinTN is big step forward.



BJYM TN is now a force to reckon with.

Congratulations @VinojBJP! pic.twitter.com/iNkyC2H0d0 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 21, 2021

Surya, who is considered as BJP’s rising star, asserted that his party represents the spirit of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is the only party that respects and promotes all regional languages of India. If Tamil has to survive, Hindutva has to win. If Kannada has to win, Hindutva has to win. BJP represents the spirit of Tamil Nadu and Tamil language," he said.

Targeting the DMK, he said the party attacks Hindu institutions and beliefs when in power and seeks Hindu votes when out of power.

“DMK's anti-Hindu ideology must be challenged. When in power they attack Hindu institutions and beliefs, but when out of power, they seek Hindu votes. This won't go on," Surga added.

Addressed Tamil Nadu's energetic youth in Salem at @BJYMinTN conference in Raksha Mantri Sri @rajnathsingh's presence



TN believes in PM Sri @narendramodi's devpt vision. They'll bless BJP-AIADMK with majority in TN



திமுக-வுக்கு குடும்பமே கட்சி பாஜக -வுக்கு கட்சி தான் குடும்பம் pic.twitter.com/parTQ3misj — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 21, 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due from April-May 2021. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing his maiden term as the Chief Minister, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance.

On the other hand, Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala's release from prison has sent shockwaves across the party. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is in talks with Kejriwal's AAP ahead of polls and superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

