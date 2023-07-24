Last Updated:

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On HAL

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is also the BJP Yuva Morcha chief, said the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has expanded globally with new office in Malaysia.

Press Trust Of India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Image: PTI)


BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "attacking" the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and said the public sector major's stock prices have shot up five times and it has increased its global footprint.

In a tweet, the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP said, "While Rahul Gandhi has been attacking HAL and the Centre, the reality is HAL stock prices have risen about five times over the last five years and has 80,000 crore+ strong order book."

Surya, who is also the BJP Yuva Morcha chief, said the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has expanded globally with new office in Malaysia.

"Argentina wants HAL's helicopters for its armed forces," he said.

"Only people on the left are clueless about HAL's stellar growth under PM Narendra Modi ji," he added.

Gandhi, during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, accused the BJP-led Centre of weakening the state-run aerospace major HAL and destroying India's strategic capability.

