BJP's Tejasvi Surya Now In War-of-words With Cong's Priyank Kharge, Drags In Rahul Gandhi

In the run-up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, a war-of-words broke out between BJP's Tejasvi Surya and Congress leader Priyank Kharge. Taking to Twitter, Kharge sought an explanation from Surya on his remark that voting for AIMIM is "vote against India". Surya responded by saying that he is "amused" to see Congress leaders defending the AIMIM and claimed that Owaisi’s ideology is of "Islamic theocracy" and that he wants to place his Holy book above the Constitution of India. He also quoted Babasaheb Ambedkar to buttress his point on "on dangerous character of Islamic brotherhood" and referred to AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi's "15 minutes threat."

As the Twitter war escalated between two leaders, Kharge said that Surya's social media team should read more about Babasaheb and that he will send him Ambedkar's "Riddles in Hinduism" soon to highlight what he had told about the dangers of Hindutva. In a sharp response, Surya said that he writes his own tweets and took a dig at Congress senior leader and MP Mallikarjun Kharge's son, saying, he (referring to himself) doesn't have "the kind of money that many rich politician kids have." Surya also asserted that he has read all works of Babasaheb Ambedkar and has enough knowledge to pen his thoughts and targeted ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. "Moreover, I have enough education to pen my thoughts. Unlike, say, your boss," Surya said.

Here is the thread of their Twitter war:

Thank you Sir. But I have already read the complete works of Babasaheb Ambedkar.



However, I will send you some other books on Dr. Ambedkar which will help you appreciate a different perspective.



Anyways, it’s good to have a honest & civil discussion on these issues.



Cheers! — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 24, 2020

Earlier on Monday, BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya had said that AIMIM had allowed Rohingya Muslims to stay illegally in Hyderabad and Owaisis are speaking the "language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Muhammad Ali Jinnah had spoken." He had said that each and every infiltrator will be dragged out of Hyderabad if BJP is voted to power in the GHMC polls.

Hitting out at Surya, Owaisi issued a challenge to BJP, saying, "If BJP is honest, then give me a list of names of at least 1000 Rohingyas till tomorrow evening. You are just trying to create hatred. This fight is between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar. There are so many things in Hyderabad, go visit Charminar, go eat the food delicacies, but no, you (BJP) can only see Sherwani and attack."

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that 150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

