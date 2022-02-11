BJP's Tejasvi Surya Slams Cong Dynasts For Socialism; NCP's Supriya Sule Lists BJP Dynasts

Days after Rahul Gandhi opined that there were 'two Indias', BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, hit back on Wednesday, saying that '2 Indias' were there - One before Modi, one after Modi. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Surya also attacked the Congress for prospering 'dynasts' over the common people. The Bangalore South MP countered the Opposition's claims of rising unemployment, citing the rise in Indian 'unicorn' start-ups.

BJP MP slams dynasts

Rahul Gandhi claimed there are 2 Indias.



Yes, there was an India before PM Sri @NarendraModi & India after Modi.



India after Modi has achieved unprecedented prosperity of its people than what it was under Rule of Dynasts of Congress



Speech in Parliament on #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/W9Z21SPPoD — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 10, 2022

Countering Rahul Gandhi, Surya said there were indeed two Indias -- one before the advent of Modi and another after 2014. "The reason why dynastic politics preferred socialism and kept a closed economy because they did not want challengers to come and challenge their throne," said Surya, an MP from Bangalore South.

The BJP member said the argument of increase in unemployment in the country put forth by the Opposition was "baseless and logicless". He said the Congress party and its dynasty leaders were confusing their political unemployment as the unemployment of the country.

"Those who are hardworking, talented, meritorious, young people coming from modest backgrounds have enough number of opportunities. If there is one person who is unemployed in this country, it is the prince of the Congress party, the dynast of the Congress party," argued Surya.

In response to Surya, NCP MP Supriya Sule reminded Surya that his own uncle - Ravi Subramaniam is a Bengaluru MLA. Expressing pride in belonging to a political dynasty, Sule listed the 'dynasts' in BJP - Pritam Munde, Poonam Mahajan, Hina Gavit, Raksha Khadse, Sujay Vikhe-Patil, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan. She also listed the multinational companies established before 2014, countering Suryah's claims of no development in UPA.

Sule said, "An honorable member of this House mentioned dynasty I would like to ask a small question, who is Ravi Subramaniam? Pritam Munde, Poonam Mahajan, Hina Gavit, Raksha Khadse, Sujay Vikhe-Patil. Who are Jyotiraditya Scindia, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan? These are all very good friends of mine. I am proud of them".

या सभागृहातील एका माननीय सदस्यांनी घराणेशाहीचा उल्लेख केला. मला एक छोटा प्रश्न विचारायचा आहे की रवी सुब्रह्मण्यम् हे कोण आहेत ? माझ्यापुरते विचाराल तर मी कुणाची मुलगी आहे त्याचा मला सार्थ अभिमान आहे. मला त्याची अजिबात लाज वाटत नाही उलट अभिमानच वाटतो. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 9, 2022

Countering Surya's critique of UPA-2's economy, she said, "He (Surya) said that no business was created before the beginning of Modiji's tenure. Wipro and Infosys are the big companies in the city from which they come from Bangalore. Wipro, Infosys, Kirloskar, Cipla, Ambani, Bajaj, Infosys, Bajaj, Kalyani, Walchand Group, Firodiaz, Poonawala, Dhoot are all major contributors. Starting from scratch, all these dynasts created wealth, created jobs. Don't underestimate their contribution". The Budget Parliament session is being held in 2 parts - February 1 to February 11 and March 14 to April 8.