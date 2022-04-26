BJP's Tejasvi Surya Slams Mamata, Police Post Kolkata Showdown; 'Over 25 Workers Injured'

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha on Tuesday held a massive protest on the streets of Kolkata, alleging politicisation of education, and a recruitment scam under the Mamata Banerjee-led state government., Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya, who was leading the protest, slammed the state governement and the police force for attacking them while they were protesting, leaving more than 25 workers injured. He further called the West Bengal police the 'inhuman, undemocratic, and barbaric' force.

While addressing the party press briefing, Tejasvi Surya said, "Today the BJP Yuva Morcha orgainised the 'Chalo Vikas Bhawan' protests and picked a very important issue on behalf of the youth of Bengal. It is extemely saddening for me to say that the when we held the peaceful protests today, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC police attacked us, used water cannons, and lathicharged on several party workers. Over 25 party workers are severely injured and we have admitted them to different hopitals."

'Mamata Banerjee preciding over such lawlessness': Tejasvi Surya

Surya added, "I was present there when all this happened. Several journalists were also there. I had folded my hands and begged the police to help us admit the injured workers to the hospital, but not a single officer helped us. In my entire political life, I have never seen such an inhuman, undemocratic, barbaric police force than the West Bengal police. It is a matter of shame that Mamata Banerjee is preciding over such lawlessness in West Bengal."

BJP Protests In Kolkata; Alleges Politicisation Of Education

The BJP Yuva Morcha on Tuesday held a massive protest on the streets of Kolkata, alleging politicisation of education, and a recruitment scam under the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. In order to stop the agitation, the Kolkata Police were seen deploying water cannons to stop the protesters.The protest is being led by BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. The state government has had to face questions regarding various appointments including SSC, TET and SLST. In most cases, there have been allegations of illegal recruitment. As a result, the situation has become so complicated that the Calcutta High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate most of these cases.

BJP leader and National President of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya, who is also a part of the protest, said, "Education has been completely politicised in West Bengal. It is drowning in corruption. Yuva Morcha is protesting against it."

"The recruitments that take place are nepotism and political appointments. It is our endeavour that we will go to Vikas Bhavan, gherao there and demand our rights," Surya added.