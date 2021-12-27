Last Updated:

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Withdraws 'Ghar Wapsi' Remarks After Row Over 'avoidable Controversy'

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday had called for temples and mutts across the country to ensure 'ghar wapasi' of people in India back to Hinduism.

Ghar Wapsi

BJP national Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday had called for temples and mutts across the country to ensure 'ghar wapasi' of people back to Hinduism. The Bengaluru South MP was addressing the people in Udupi's Sri Krishna Mutt. However, after facing flak, Tejasvi Surya has now taken to Twitter and announced that he "unconditionally withdraws the statements". The BJP MP expressed that some of his statements have "regrettably" stoked "an avoidable controversy".

Tejasvi Surya asks temples across the country to set conversion targets 

During his address at the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urged temples and mutts across the country to ensure 'ghar wapasi' of people back to the "Hinduism fold". In his statements, Surya claimed that Hindus had left Hindusim and had adopted other religions due to various social, political and economic reasons. Further, he asserted that they needed to be "reintroduced to their mother religion". In his shocking remarks, the parliamentarian asked the temples and mutts to set yearly targets and reconvert people back to Hinduism. He added that bringing people back into the "Hindu fold" was the "only solution". 

"The Hindu has been taken out from his mother religion. There is only one possible solution, there is only one solution to address this anomaly. Those people who have left their mother religion for various social, political and economic reasons over the course of India's history, those who have gone out of the Hindu fold must be brought back," said Tejasvi Surya

"They need to be brought back in whole, back to their mother faith. All religious mutts should take the initiative to bring other religious people back to Hinduism, including Muslims of Pakistan," he added 

