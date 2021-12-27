BJP's Tejasvi Surya Withdraws 'Ghar Wapsi' Remarks After Row Over 'avoidable Controversy'

BJP national Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday had called for temples and mutts across the country to ensure 'ghar wapasi' of people back to Hinduism. The Bengaluru South MP was addressing the people in Udupi's Sri Krishna Mutt. However, after facing flak, Tejasvi Surya has now taken to Twitter and announced that he "unconditionally withdraws the statements". The BJP MP expressed that some of his statements have "regrettably" stoked "an avoidable controversy".

At a program held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’.



Certain statements from my speech has regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I therefore unconditionally withdraw the statements. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 27, 2021

Tejasvi Surya asks temples across the country to set conversion targets

During his address at the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urged temples and mutts across the country to ensure 'ghar wapasi' of people back to the "Hinduism fold". In his statements, Surya claimed that Hindus had left Hindusim and had adopted other religions due to various social, political and economic reasons. Further, he asserted that they needed to be "reintroduced to their mother religion". In his shocking remarks, the parliamentarian asked the temples and mutts to set yearly targets and reconvert people back to Hinduism. He added that bringing people back into the "Hindu fold" was the "only solution".