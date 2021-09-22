BJP’s Tibrewal Alleges Police 'stopped' Her From Campaigning For Bhabanipur Bypoll

Days ahead of the upcoming Bhabanipur by-poll in West Bengal, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal entered into an altercation with police personnel on Tuesday, 21 September 2021, after she was allegedly obstructed by security forces from conducting the door-to-door campaign.

Tibrewal, who is competing with TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the September 30 by-poll, said she would approach the Election Commission against the “police action”.

According to a police officer stationed in the area, the BJP leader was asked not to be accompanied by a large group of supporters in view of the COVID-19 situation, but “she kept on arguing with the personnel”.

Tibrewal, however, claimed that she was stopped by policemen and TMC supporters from undertaking campaigning in certain pockets of the area, even after being accompanied by small groups.

"The police stopped me from interacting with voters. I will move the Election Commission soon against this conduct of the police. I will also request the poll panel not to keep on duty the officer-in-charge of Bhabanipur police station on the day of the by-election," she said.

Reacting to her allegations, West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, who is at the forefront of by-poll campaigning for Mamata Banerjee, said, “Tibrewal is sure of her defeat in Bhabanipur, and that is why she is staging a drama.”

BJP, TMC exchange barbs ahead of Bhabanipur by-polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress are major competitors in the upcoming Bhabanipur by-polls as Congress has decided not to field any candidate. Following the filing of nomination papers by the party candidates, including CM Mamata Banerjee, several reports of clashes between the two parties have surfaced.

Earlier, TMC had filed a complaint against the BJP candidate for violating rules during her nomination. The ruling party, in its complaint, alleged that Tibrewal infringed the 'model code of conduct' and COVID guidelines by gathering 'an unruly mob' of not less than 500 individuals without any permission. She was then served with a notice by the EC. However, Tibrewal refuted the claim and accused the ruling TMC of planning to stop the BJP's campaign. Meanwhile, the BJP lodged a complaint against the commission for revealing its information to the TMC.

