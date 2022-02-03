The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for his speech in the Parliament on Wednesday. The Congress leader attacked the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha and avered that there are two Indias - one for the extremely rich people and one for the poor.

However, speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP National Spokesperson Tom Vadakkan flayed Gandhi's comments and said that he read a speech that was written by some "trouble makers". Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Vadakkan asserted that the former has a very limited knowledge about history and no idea about economics.

"It is a script written by some trouble makers. His knowledge of history is limited and he has no clue about economics. A person like him is ambitious to become the Prime Minister of India. Forget pan India, he is not even accepted in his own party," said Tom Vadakkan "For the general elections, he had to contest from Wayanad. He used a scripted speech and any logical person will realise this. He has no clue what he is talking about," Vadakkan added

'There are two Indias': Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi participated in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address. During his address, the Wayanad MP stoked a fresh row with his remarks. He opined that there are "two Indias" and raised the issue of rich and poor in the country.

"There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who don't need a job, those who don't need water connection,electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country," said Rahul Gandhi "And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening," he added

With PTI inputs