BJP's Top Brass Meets Uttarakhand Leaders In Preparation For Govt Formation

The BJP's top brass on Tuesday held a marathon meeting with its Uttarakhand leadership, a day after announcing observers for the selection of the leader of the legislative party in the state.

BJP president JP Nadda, along with the party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh held a two-and-half-hour long meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state BJP chief Madan Kaushik.

The meeting was also attended by the BJP's poll in-charge for the state Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The party scored a second successive victory in the hill state, but Dhami lost from his constituency.

The BJP had on Monday announced Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh as the observers for the selection of the legislative party leader in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand respectively.

Later Dhami along with BJP MP from Uttarakhand Anil Baluni came to meet Amit Shah in parliament.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a marathon meeting with Nadda, Santhosh, Shah, Singh, Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan here in the national capital.

