Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has again fuelled the controversy after her remarks against bureaucracy went viral like a wildfire on several social media platforms. According to the reports, the 62-year-old politician, who always hit the headlines through her controversial remarks, during an interaction with a delegation of representatives from other backward classes (OBCs) at her home in Bhopal.

In controversial remarks against bureaucracy, she can be heard saying, "Aapko Nahi Pata Bureaucracy Kuchh Nahi Hoti, Chappal Uthanewali Hoti Hai. Chappal Uthati Hai Hamari. Hum Log Hi Raji Ho Jate hai Uske Liye. (You do not know that bureaucracy is nothing. Bureaucracy is there to pick up our chappals (slippers). They pick up our slippers. We only got agreed for that)."

She went on to say that the government files move only after a discussion between ministers concerned and bureaucrats and there is the least intervention of the bureaucracy while dealing with any situation. "Do you think bureaucracy controls the leader?..no, first they talk (with us) in private, then bureaucracy makes a file and processes it. I have been a minister at the Centre for 11 years, I have been a Chief Minister. First, we (leaders and bureaucracy talk) discuss then a file moves," said the former CM of Madhya Pradesh.

However, as the clip went viral, Bharti again to the microblogging site to apologise for her critical comment. Expressing regret over her intemperate language, she explained the clip was recorded during an interaction with a delegation of representatives from other backward classes. "I am thankful for the media that they showed my complete video because I was speaking only in defence of bureaucracy… Some of us leaders, the incompetent ones sitting in power, take the cover of bureaucracy to avoid their inefficiency to show that we are very good but the bureaucracy does not allow us to do good work,” she reiterated in a series of tweets.

Further, the senior BJP leader said that the truth was something different from what she said during an "informal meet" with the representatives. "According to my experience is that honest bureaucracy supports a strong, true leader sitting in power having good intentions," she said in another tweet. "I regret that I used unrestrained language while my sentiments were good. I learned this lesson from today that modest language should be used even in informal conversations among limited people," read the tweet of Uma Bharti. However, many senior Congress leaders grabbed the opportunity with both hands and start trolling the minister. Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, in a tweet in Hindi, termed her comments as highly objectionable and reminded the BJP leader of the lessons that she taught to him.

