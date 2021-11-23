BJP's Umesh Sharma Slams Congress For Taking 'shelter In Lord Ram For Political Gain'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Umesh Sharma slammed Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla after the Congress legislator promised to organise a visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the residents of his constituency.

"Congress has started taking shelter in Lord Ram due to political temptation. To attain political gain, Congress leaders are visiting Ayodhya," Sharma said, after Sanjay Shukla's announcement during his visit to Ayodhya, ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The residents of the Shukla’s constituency are being divided into 101 batches, the first comprising of 600 pilgrims, which is expected to depart for Ayodhya's Ram Temple on December 18.

Talking to the news agency ANI, Sharma said, "Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is making Hanuman Temple, Congress leader Digvijay Singh goes to Rameshwar Sharma's house and talks about chanting Ram hymns...This is the same party that had filed an affidavit and claimed that Lord Ram was never born and had no historical proof of Ram's existence. This is the same party in which Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said that day-to-day hearings on Ram Janmbhomi should not be encouraged as it affects our elections. This party had once thought of removing Ram Setu."

He added, "If the Congress leaders are reaching out to Lord Ram, then I pray to Lord Ram to grant them good sense."

HM Amit Shah replies to critics questioning pace of constructing temple in Ayodhya

Earlier this month, Amit Shah replied to critics who questioned the pace of the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

"Did anyone think that they will be able to see Ram Mandir in our lifetime? Because you gave us a 2/3rd majority, Modiji could do Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir at the same place. This Akhilesh & co used to taunt us in 2014, 2017 & 2019 'Mandir wahin banayenge, tithi nahi batayenge'. Akhilesh babu, the foundation has been put and you did not even contribute Rs 5,000 for it. Your party had shot at Ram devotees and today, in the same state, Ram Lalla is going to live in a sky-touching temple.”

(With inputs from ANI)