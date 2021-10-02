BJP's Varun Gandhi Slams Those Hailing Godse On Gandhi Jayanti; 'shaming Country'

On Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, BJP MP Varun Gandhi lashed out at people tweeting 'Godse zindabad' and accused them of irresponsibly shaming the country. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Varun Gandhi reminded the countrymen that though India has always been a spiritual superpower, it was Mahatma Gandhi who articulated the country’s spiritual underpinnings through his being. The BJP MP also credited Mahatma Gandhi for giving us Indians a moral authority that as per him, is the greatest strength of the country even today.

The Lok Sabha member's comments came amid "Nathuram Godse Zindabad" being among the top Twitter trends on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. A certain section of the country has been- especially the right-wingers, have often hailed the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

India has always been a spiritual superpower,but it is the Mahatma who articulated our nation’s spiritual underpinnings through his being & gave us a moral authority that remains our greatest strength even today.Those tweeting ‘Godse zindabad’ are irresponsibly shaming the nation — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 2, 2021

Godse photograph garlanded at Hindu Mahasabha event

Photographs of Mahatma Gandhi's assassins Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte were garlanded at a seminar organized by the local unit of the Hindu Mahasabha in Gwalior on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after the event held on Mahatama Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, a leader of the right-wing organization also blamed him for Partition.

“We have nothing to do with Gandhi, but Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah were responsible for the partition of the country,” Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bharadwaj said.“Partition led to the biggest genocide and more than 10 lakh Hindus were killed and another 50 lakh displaced. That is why Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte had resolved to kill Gandhi and Jinnah," he was quoted as saying by the PTI.

In January this year, the Mahasabha had opened a study center on Godse at its office here but closed it two days later following intervention by the district administration. In 2017, the Mahasabha had installed Godse's bust at the office which was seized by the district administration.

Meanwhile, leaders across the country- including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. Taking to his official Twitter handle, President Kovind called Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary as 'a special day for all Indians to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice' while Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that ''Bapu's life and principles motivate all generations to walk on the path of duty'.