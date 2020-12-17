BJP's Vijayvargiya Claims PM Modi Toppled Kamal Nath's MP Govt; Congress Demands Answers

Congress leaders have hit out at BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya after he claimed that PM Modi played an "instrumental role" in the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in March. Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh asked, "Will Modi Ji now tell whether he played a role in toppling Madhya Pradesh government?"

'This is a very serious allegation': Digvijaya Singh

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also asked whether "the delay in imposing a lockdown in MP was due to the plan of toppling the government." The Rajya Sabha MP said that this is "a very serious allegation" and PM Modi should answer.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja also hit out at the BJP and said, "It is crystal clear now that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who pulls down constitutionally-elected governments in an unconstitutional manner."

"The Congress has been saying it right since day one, but the BJP has been blaming the Congress's internal tussle for the fall of the Kamal Nath government. Now the BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has made the truth crystal clear," Saluja added.

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ख़ुद अपने मुँह से कह रहे है कि कमलनाथ सरकार गिराने में मुख्य भूमिका नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की थी।



कांग्रेस तो शुरू से ही यह कह रही है लेकिन भाजपा , सरकार गिरने के पीछे कांग्रेस की अंदरूनी लड़ाई को ज़िम्मेदार बताकर झूठ बोलती आयी है लेकिन आज सच ज़ुबान पर आ ही गया। pic.twitter.com/BlFlYFcJnF — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) December 16, 2020

'It was Modi Ji & not Dharmendra Pradhan': Vijayvargiya

"Do not tell anyone. I have not told anyone this till now... am making it public for the first time from this stage. If anyone played an important role in pulling down the Kamal Nath government, it was Narendra Modi Ji and not Dharmendra Pradhan Ji", Kailash Vijayvargiya said while addressing a public event in Indore on Wednesday, seemingly regaling the crowd. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra were also present at the event.

Kamal Nath had spearheaded the campaign for the recent bypolls in which the Congress won only nine seats, while the rest 19 were bagged by the ruling BJP. He had to step down as Chief Minister in March following a rebellion by a section of party MLAs and ministers. Twenty-two Congress MLAs, mostly of them Jyotiraditya Scindias associates, had resigned, reducing the Nath government to a minority and paving the way for the BJP to come to power. Scindia joined the BJP in March and is now a Rajya Sabha member.

