Vijayvargiya Says 'MP-like Situation Likely In Other States' As Crisis Deepens In Cong

As Madhya Pradesh's Congress government stare at collapse post-Jyotiraditya Scindia's recent overtures, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that MP-like situation will be seen in other states as well. Speaking to the media, Vijayvargiya said Congress workers and junior leaders are unhappy with the senior leadership and will contribute to the party's downslide.

"This is the beginning, this will go into other states as well. The arrogant manner in which Kamal Nath was carrying out his work as the chief minister and due to corruption, common workers and MLAs were feeling cheated. They were wondering about the future of Congress," Kailash Vijayvargiya said, noting the deep internal divisions in the grand old party.

Junior leaders unhappy with seniors

The BJP leader also held that junior leaders are "anguished" towards the party's central leadership, hinting at the Gandhi family. Vijayvargiya claimed such leaders do not agree with the dissenting stand taken by Congress on issues such as the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. "I think the Kamal Nath government cannot survive," he stated.

Scindia resigns from Congress; will join BJP

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah.

Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts — where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia himself is likely to join the BJP on 12 March and will also allegedly file for the Rajya Sabha nomination on 13 March.

Kamal Nath-Scindia feud

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled.

Moreover, he reportedly reached out to 5-6 young leaders in the Congress after tendering his resignation including Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, former Union Ministers RPN Singh, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

(With ANI inputs)

