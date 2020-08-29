BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Slams CM Mamata Banerjee For Politicising JEE-NEET Exam Issue

Bharatiya Janata Party's General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for criticising the Central Government's decision to hold the JEE and NEET exams in September. The BJP leader asked Banerjee not to politicise the exam issue and said 90 percent of the students have downloaded forms for the upcoming exams. He further alleged that people in West Bengal have lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic and the chief minister.

Backing the Centre's decision over JEE-NEET row, he said people knew that the government has taken the decision for the betterment of the students' career. Citing the example of Odisha, the BJP leader said the Odisha state govt also wants the exam to be conducted and are also providing transport and accommodation facilities to students appearing for the exams.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav 'reveals' why Centre renamed HRD Ministry amid JEE-NEET row

'Mamata ji, you should not do politics over this'

"People knew that govt took the decision for the students' career. 90 percent already downloaded forms for the exam. Odisha govt also want the exam to conduct.. they are also providing facilities to students for exam. Mamata ji, you should not do politics over this. People died due to covid and mamata", BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by ANI.

READ | JEE-NEET row: Surjewala demands 'solution acceptable to all', flags situation in Bihar

Banerjee attacks Centre over its decision to conduct JEE and NEET

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the state Government was weighing the pros and cons of holding final-year college and university exams before Durga Puja in October. She also criticised the Centre over its decision to conduct JEE and NEET exams in September and said the Centre government's 'adamant approach' will add to the COVID-19 woes.

Castigating the centre over its decision to hold JEE- NEET exams in September, the chief minister said, "We asked the Union Government to defer the process due to the pandemic. But the Union Government is adamant... It is busy issuing sermons instead of listening to Mann ki Baat of students."

Earlier in the day the Supreme Court ruled that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final-year exams by September 30. The court also said if any state feels it can't conduct exams by September 30, it must approach the UGC for new dates.

READ | JEE-NEET exam: NSUI begins hunger strike, Youth Congress protests seeking postponement

Odisha announces transport & accommodation facility to JEE-NEET aspirants

Meanwhile, the Odisha government led by chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced that it would provide free transport and accommodation to the 37000 students from the state who would write the JEE and NEET exam.

Chief secretary Asit Tripathy said if any of the 37,000 candidates of the state appearng for the exams need transportation and accommodation facilities, the state government will provide it. He said the government will provide buses to ferry candidates from their home town to the designated entrance venues. However the students need to apply for the same by August 31, he added.

The government further said the students have to inform the nearby nodal centres and arrangements would be made for their free stay in polytechnic institutes, engineering colleges & ITIs.

READ | Digvijaya urges govt, SC to postpone NEET, JEE exams

(With inputs from Agencies)