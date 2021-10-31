BJP's Vinod Sonkar Accuses TMC Of 'appeasement Politics,' Says Tripura Won't Accept Them

Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar on Sunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC governance model of 'appeasement politics'. Sonkar's statement comes as Tripura is scheduled to conduct civil polls for its 20 urban local bodies on November 25. While championing Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's governance in Tripura, Sonkar also went on to laud the development that India had witnessed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tripura didn't accept TMC 'then' neither won't it 'now'

Ahead of the 2023 Tripura Assembly Election, BJP's Vinod Sonkar lashed out at TMC's inroads into the poll-bound state. Commenting on leadership of Mamata Banerjee and nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Sonkar stated that the TMC had earlier too tried to make a difference in Tripura, but had failed miserably. Sonkar was referring to the 2018 elections in which the TMC had contested but faced defeat. Sonkar also went on to slam the model of governance that the TMC, led by party supremo Mamata Banerjee followed.

Sonkar said, "People of Tripura know about Mamata Banerjee's appeasement politics. People of Tripura, by and large, are not going to accept TMC this time as well."

Commenting on the day-long protest that the TMC's face of Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee had recently staged, Sonkar maintained that in a democracy, everyone had an equal chance to express their views and opinions. However, he added that while showcasing such protests, one should also think of others.

Sonkar went on to add, "If due to some 'Dharna', a large section of people is going to get affected, then the government needs to take steps for the safety of the public"

Sonkar quashes speculations on in-party rife

BJP party in-charge Vinod Sonkar showed faith in the governance of the party in Tripura and believed that the party would go on to do extremely well in the upcoming local body elections. Sonkar attested that the BJP government in Tripura had solved many prolonged pending issues under its regime. While commenting on reports of tussle within the party, Sonkar went on to refute all or any such claims while insisting that the BJP stands 'strong and united' in Tripura.

