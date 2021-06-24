BJP's Vishnuvardhan Lashes Out At Telangana Minister For Comparing Andhraites To 'demons'

On Thursday, June 24, Andhra Pradesh BJP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy attacked Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy for his deflating remarks against the people of Andhra Pradesh and demanded serious action against him.

Vemula Prashanth Reddy's inappropriate statement

Vemula Reddy raked up a controversy on June 22 while visiting Mahaboobnagar by using a local Telugu idiom 'all those in Lanka are demons' to say that people from Andhra are like demons. He added that people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be always different and that "Andhraites will always be anti-Telangana."

Vemula Reddy had also said that if former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had been a "water thief", his son and current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have turned out to be a "bigger thief".

After facing criticism over his earlier comments, Vemula Reddy released a note stating that his statements were not aimed at the people of Andhra, but only at the state leaders.

Vishnuvardhna Reddy's take on the comment

Speaking to media at Anantapur's Kadiri, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, said, "Telangana Minister Prashant Reddy's comments are likely to spark clashes between people of both states. Such comments have been made keeping forthcoming elections in view."

Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, "Andhra government should not step back on the matter of projects in Rayalaseema region. The state need not play a soft stand on illegal projects of Telangana. All parties in the state will support the state government in this regard".

He claimed that the Telangana government is intentionally spreading malicious propaganda. He added, "At the same time, the Telangana government is constructing illegal projects like Palamuru and Dindi projects. The government should go to court regarding these projects."

The BJP leader informed, "Telangana government has filed a case in court against the Potireddypadu head regulator project though it is mentioned in the 11th schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. Why is the state not approaching the court on Palamuru and Dindi projects which are not in the 11th schedule of the AP Reorganization Act?"

Need an update on the Godavari water: BJP

The BJP leader seeking an update on the discussion on Godavari water sharing said, "Jagan and KCR had started discussions on sharing Godavari waters. What happened to those discussions now? Why is KCR not responding on the issue of Krishna waters?"

The BJP leader informed that there is no need for a dispute in the matter as the Bachavat tribunal categorically mentioned the shares of AP and Telangana in Krishna waters.

He said, "Had Andhra government acted seriously from the day one when the Telangana government had gone to court on Potireddypadu head regulator project, now this situation would not have arisen".

He further accused that YSRCP leaders are selfish in looking into matters of their interests in Hyderabad over the rights of Andhra people on water shares. He said that it is discreditable conduct that YSRCP is hand in glove with the TRS and throwing the interests of the Andhra people at bay.

He added, "49 out of total 52 MLAs and all MPs from Rayalaseema region are from YSRCP only. But none of them is speaking for regional interests. Today there is no irrigation water not even drinking water available in the Rayalaseema region".

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI/VEMULA PRASHANTH REDDY/FACEBOOK)