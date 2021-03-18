BJP's West Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh Reveals Why He Won't Be Contesting Upcoming Elections

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday confirmed that he will not fight the upcoming assembly election in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. He also slammed WB CM Mamata Banerjee for indulging in 'wheel-chair politics' to gain sympathy.

Ghosh said, "Mamata has done nothing in the last 10 years. I will not contest in this election. As a party president, I will fulfill the duties of campaigning across the state. Today, most of the names of our party candidate will be released."

Meanwhile, a meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) with the party's West Bengal unit that began on late Wednesday night ended at around 12:00 am at the party's headquarters in the national capital. According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were present in the meeting which took place after the meeting of BJP CEC with its leaders in the Bengal unit. The BJP CEC meeting was also attended by PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and others. After the meeting ended, BJP vice president Mukul Roy informed that CEC has finalized the list of almost all the candidates for seats going to polls in the last 4 phases of West Bengal elections. He said, "We have discussed the seats and it will be announced soon."

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

(Image credit: @DilipGhoshBJP)