BJYM Calls Out 'mannerless' Arvind Kejriwal's Attitude In PM Modi's Virtual Meet With CMs

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Wednesday tweeted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual video conference with the Chief Ministers, highlighting the behaviour of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. In the 19-second clip, PM Modi can be heard requesting the states to lower the VAT on fuel in the interest of the nation.

"I won't go on how much revenue states earned. I pray to all states, in the interest of the nation (reduce the VAT on fuel)..." PM can be heard saying. During the PM's appeal, Kejriwal can be seen stretching and then leaning back in his chair. The BJYM shared the short clip calling the Delhi CM 'mannerless'. Kejriwal, however, exhibited a similar attitude in the past during a virtual meet chaired by PM Modi during the time of the COVID pandemic outbreak.

PM Modi scathes Opposition on high fuel prices

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister called out the Opposition states for failing to act on the Centre's request to bring down the exorbitant fuel prices by reducing VAT. PM Modi stated that while the Centre had done its job by cutting the excise duty, states had failed to do their part. He also called out the names of 7 states, specifically requesting them to do so in the interest of the nation and its citizens.

"The Centre reduced the excise duty on fuel prices last November and also requested states to reduce tax. I am not criticizing anyone but request Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu to reduce VAT now and give benefits to people," said PM Modi.

Discussing how the move would help boost 'cooperative federalism', PM Modi shared how BJP-led states like Gujarat and Karnataka incurred losses running between Rs 3,500-5000 crores due to the tax waiver.

"This is not only injustice to these states, but also to neighbouring states. States reducing taxes are incurring losses. Karnataka could have earned Rs 5000 crore more if it had not done so. Same with Gujarat, it could have earned Rs 3,500 crore more. But they did it to safeguard the interests of their people. But the neighbouring states, have in these 6 months earned that much more. I request those states to reduce VAT. This will help in cooperative federalism," he stated.