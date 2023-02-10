BJYM Delhi President Expelled, Days After Alleged Kidnapping Of Daughter

Vasu Rukhar, the Delhi president of the BJP's youth wing, was expelled from the organisation on Friday, following a controversy over the alleged kidnapping of his daughter.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva issued a letter, saying Rukhar's primary membership was terminated and he was expelled from the party.

"In view of your behaviour and activities, you are immediately relieved of your primary membership and immediately expelled from the party," said the letter signed by the Delhi BJP president.

The daughter of the Delhi president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was allegedly abducted from Jhandewalan in central Delhi on Wednesday and abandoned near a temple in Maurice Nagar, police had said.

However, sources in the BJP alleged that Rukhar's wife was forced to abandon her one-and-a-half-year-old child as she was being harassed over having three daughters.

No immediate reaction was available from Rukhar over his expulsion.

Sources in the BJP said the decision to expel Rukhar was taken based on the investigation done by police and an in-house probe by the party.

A senior police officer said the probe revealed that the mother of the infant girl had "purposely" abandoned the child and later made the PCR call.

"We suspect that she must have done this to get rid of the girl child but we are still probing the reason behind her action," he said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also issued a notice to police in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Rukhar's daughter.